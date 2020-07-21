Bob Marley’s One Love relaunches for UNICEF

The Marley family has launched a reimagined version of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ in support of UNICEF’s work with children affected by Covid-19.

All funds raised will go to the charity’s Reimagine fundraising campaign, with people challenged to share their own versions and give a donation.

Last released in 1977 by Bob Marley & The Wailers on their album ‘Exodus, Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music released a new version of the song on 17 July.

The song and music video also come during the year-long celebration of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, and feature artists and musicians from Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Jamaica, Mali, New Zealand, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States, including Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley, Skip Marley, Ghetto Youths Foundation, Kim Nain, Manifesto JA, and more.

The video is a compilation of footage from all around the world including children from Ghetto Youths Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Stephen, Damian and Julian Marley; The Dharavi Dream Project in India; artists from Manifesto Ja in Jamaica and Road To Freedom and featuring appearances by the artists, as well as Indian actor and UNICEF celebrity advocate, Kareena Kapoor Khan and British actress Lena Headey.

To coincide with the release of the song, UNICEF is partnering with TikTok to launch the #OneLoveOneHeart challenge, encouraging TikTok users to post videos using the One Love chorus; revealing who or what they hold dear – their One Love – nominating five friends or family members to do the same and donating to One Love for UNICEF.

The money raised from One Love will help UNICEF respond to immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and life-saving information for children and families; back near term recovery efforts, including by supporting education, protection and healthcare systems; and further UNICEF work.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said:

“One Love is one of the world’s most iconic solidarity anthems. But it is also a song about children, and their hopes and dreams for a better, more united and equal world. Today, in the midst of a global pandemic, responding to Bob Marley’s call to ‘hear the children crying one love’ is more important and relevant than ever. Only together can we defeat COVID-19 and reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children.”

In addition, UNICEF has also partnered with jewellery brand, Pandora, which has launched an augmented reality #OneLoveOneHeart filter on Instagram. Every use of the filter will unlock US $1, up to the total of US $ 1 million that Pandora has committed to the campaign.

The campaign’s visual approach has been created by VaynerMedia London with CEO Gary Vaynerchuk leading a fundraising live stream on TikTok at 8pm EST today to announce the campaign and the #OneLoveOneHeart challenge.

Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia, said: