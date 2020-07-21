5 Covid-19 appeal updates: from the DEC to the Theatre Support Fund+

From DEC’s £10m to Theatre Support Fund+’s successful raising of £250,000, here are five updates on successful Covid-related appeals.

A huge thank you to everyone who has supported so far and helped raise these vital funds for the British Theatre Community! 💜💜 ⠀

⠀@actingforothers @fleabagforcharity @nhstogethercharities #theshowmustgoon #theatresupportfund pic.twitter.com/podsiiUepy — Theatre Support Fund+ (@theatre_support) July 13, 2020

Theatre Support Fund+ hits £250,000

The Theatre Support Fund+ has now raised £250,000 for the British theatre community.

The appeal was set up to help two charities that support people working in the theatre industry, from actors to stage managers: Acting for Others, and Fleabag Support Fund. In addition, it is also raising funds for the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

To everyone who's donated to #DECappeal so far – THANK YOU! We've raised £10 million 👏🏿👏🏾👏🏼 Your support will help protect refugees and displaced people in the world’s most fragile places 🌍 If you haven't yet donated, please do. Every donation counts 👉🏿 https://t.co/tUK1N29Dip pic.twitter.com/krEdG1Pcfj — DEC (@decappeal) July 18, 2020

DEC Coronavirus Appeal raises over £10m

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has raised £10 million since its launch on Tuesday 14 July of its Coronavirus Appeal to help the most vulnerable communities in the world fleeing conflict and instability and now facing the deadly threat of Covid-19.

The appeal will help the most vulnerable people in six of the world’s most fragile states: Yemen and Syria; Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Afghanistan. A total of 24 million displaced people live in crowded temporary shelter in these countries.

The appeal also includes the world’s largest refugee camp – in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where more than 850,000 Rohingya refugees have sought sanctuary.

Young Leaders Fund crowdfunding campaign halfway to target

The Young Leaders Fund, launched by Joyclen Brodie-Mends, Manager of Concorde Youth Club in Hackney, to provide resources to young people who helped their local community through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, has already raised more than half of its target.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise £30k, and is currently on just over £15,000.

Throughout lockdown, young people from the Kingsmeade Estate, Hackney collaborated with food collective Made Up Kitchen to provide 1000 hot meals and 150 shopping bags a week to nourish their diverse community during the pandemic. The young people packed food, made deliveries to neighbours and documented the journey – with local young filmmakers ACP Network borrowing equipment to shoot, edit and showcase the project.

The Leaders Fund aims to address core inequalities to help create long-term change by providing young people with vital equipment such as laptops to complete schoolwork, film making equipment and an international trip.

St Elizabeth Hospice’s #HereTogether reaches fundraising milestone

In less than three month, independent Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice’s #HereTogether appeal has raised over £195,000 of its £250,000 target.

It was launched by the hospice to counteract the financial impact of coronavirus on the charity after lockdown saw the closure of its 31 retail shops and postponing of all fundraising activities which are vital income sources for its end of life care and bereavement services.

Last year, the hospice cared for more than 3,000 Suffolk patients and their families at a cost of £10.5m, of which 75% was raised by the community through St Elizabeth Hospice’s retail shops and local fundraising activities which were made impossible due to social distancing and self-isolation brought by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The appeal has seen the public raise funds through a mix of activities, from short story writing competitions and endurance challenges through to shaving of hair and acts of kindness.

We still need your support on the road ahead. We estimate that the impact of the #coronavirus pandemic could lead to a loss of £600,000 in fundraising and retail income in the twelve months since #lockdown began. Donate to our Recovery Fund today: https://t.co/A1pz6Yrhq7 pic.twitter.com/d04RHLxMyw — St Clare Hospice (@hospicestclare) July 5, 2020

St Clare Hospice raises £120,000

St Clare Hospice’s Urgent Fundraising Appeal, which was launched amidst the coronavirus outbreak, has now raised over £120,000 for the hospice charity.

The Urgent Fundraising Appeal was launched in March in an effort to minimise the negative impact of the pandemic on its fundraising efforts. With fundraising events postponed and its chain of charity shops shut temporarily, the charity anticipated an immediate £100,000 gap in its voluntary income in the first three months of lockdown. In the twelve months from the coronavirus lockdown beginning, it is predicting a £400,000 gap in its usual fundraising income and £200,000 less coming in through its shops and eBay.

Main image: Adefemzo, Hackney Concorde Youth Club, by Rosie Hallam