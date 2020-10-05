Magic Breakfast beats targets to raise £1m with Covid emergency appeal

Children’s food charity Magic Breakfast has raised over £1 million with its emergency fundraising appeal ‘Keeping Breakfast Going’.

The charity launched the appeal in March with an original target of £250,000 in response to the Covid-19 crisis. With Magic Breakfast providing nutritious breakfasts and support to over 48,000 children across 480 schools in England and Scotland, its aim was to ensure that pupils who would normally receive a free, healthy breakfast at school wouldn’t go hungry at home during school closures.

The campaign’s supporters included corporate partners, major donors, Players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and celebrities such as Dele Alli and Russell Tovey. All funds raised from the Keeping Breakfast Going appeal ensured that all children affected by morning hunger from Magic Breakfast partner schools continued to receive a nutritious breakfast each school day during lockdown and school closures, including over half term and the school summer holidays, with the charity adapting its delivery model by replacing breakfast clubs and playground bagels with home deliveries and take-home packs of food.

Alex Cunningham, CEO of Magic Breakfast said:

“We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve had from our generous supporters and partners in response to our Keeping Breakfast Going fundraising appeal. The indicators show that the number of children going hungry is increasing at an alarming rate – and we cannot let this happen. “As a result of the pandemic we had to swiftly adapt our food delivery model to reach hungry children at home as well as school. However, we also suffered an immediate drop in income through the cancellation of fundraising events due to social distancing, and the devastating impact on the hospitality industry. It has been a difficult time for very many people and charities have seen many challenges, so we are incredibly grateful that our appeal has raised over £1million to help fight child hunger.”

Main image: credit Ginger Pixie Photography