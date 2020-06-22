The Royal Marsden raises £1.6m, & other coronavirus-related appeal results

With so many Covid-19 appeals raising funds for good causes around the UK, here is a round-up of some of the recent results.

WE'VE DONE IT!

Well you have done it. Thank you to @paulajaynebyrne @MsAshtonDennis @GillHornby some incredible TWO THOUSAND of you glorious people! We're going to go to bed (and sleep easy!) We'll be back tomorrow with even more thank yous! pic.twitter.com/kmehoFHgIr — @JaneAustenHouse (@JaneAustenHouse) June 12, 2020

Jane Austin’s House Survival Appeal exceeds target

Jane Austin’s House Survival Appeal has exceeded its £75,000 to raise over £92,000 so far. Over 2600 people have donated to help the museum survive being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

So guys we did it! We exceeded our target. £100k in such a short period of time, all thanks to you. Our #fundraiser runs until the end of June. Please continue to share amongst your networks. Link in bio. Thank you 😊 for your #support.

In #solidarity we stand ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/CIyeHVCGAS — StopWatch UK (@StopWatchUK) June 20, 2020

Stopwatch National Campaign for Fair & Accountable Policing

Stopwatch, which campaigns for fair and accountable policing, raised more in a just over a week on GoFundMe than in the 10 years previous, it has announced.

More than 2,500 people donated £86,830 to Stopwatch’s campaign, which launched on 1 June, in its first week, and the total now stands at over £107,000. The black-led charity is an independent voice on stop and search and disproportionate policing.

Your support has made such a huge difference – just look at what we've been able to achieve in such a short amount of time! Thank you to everyone who has donated to our emergency appeal! 🙏💜💛🧡💚💙 https://t.co/1kM8rMBBKw — The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (@royalmarsden) May 15, 2020

Coronavirus appeal raises £1.6million for The Royal Marsden

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s emergency appeal, which launched in March, saw £1million raised in just a month, rising to £1.3m by mid-May and reaching £1.6m by 10 June.

Donations from the appeal are funding mental wellbeing and psychological support for staff and has also been invested into digital resources such as purchasing iPads so that doctors are able to carry out remote consultations with patients who can stay safely at home, and WiFi upgrades on hospital wards, enabling patients to keep in touch with their loved ones while visitation is restricted.

The charity is now focused on raising funds to support a number of critical research studies to investigate the impact of Covid-19 on cancer patients.

The application process for Phase 2 of our Financial Hardship Funding is now live: https://t.co/bySVtPFfsu Depending on your circumstances, there are 3 possible routes you can take. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TGXfowZAGL — Help Musicians (@HelpMusiciansUK) June 5, 2020

Help Musicians hardship fund received over 3,500 applications over one weekend

A £2.55m hardship fund from Help Musicians that launched on Friday 5 June to help musicians struggling financially during the Covid-19 pandemic had received over 3,500 applications by Monday 8 June with its funding mostly allocated to those most in need. It was receiving an application every 5-10 seconds.

The fund follows Help Musicians’ first £5m Covid-19 fund, which it launched on 25 March – two days after lockdown was announced by the UK Government to provide immediate financial relief. The £5m ran out in a matter of days but Help Musicians was able to make further donations to musicians over the course of the following month through additional donations, taking the total donated to £8.35m to 16,700 musicians in four weeks. Help Musicians is asking individuals and organisations that love music and are able to donate to do so via its website.

Now more than ever, the world needs people with purpose. We're proud to support 55 of our customers’ local projects through our Customer Donation Fund, to help continue their amazing work in #communities across the UK. Learn more: https://t.co/AI7I5oCvRG#ForPeopleWithPurpose pic.twitter.com/YdodiHsYFg — The Co-operative Bank UK 💙 (@CooperativeBank) June 15, 2020

Co-operative Customer Donation Fund supports 55 projects

Manchester based charity The Counselling and Family Centre and Lincolnshire based Feeding Gainsborough have received cash donations from The Co-operative Bank’s Customer Donation Fund that will enable them to continue their work in the community following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The fund is open to organisations that are Co-operative Bank customers and hold a Community Directplus account: an account specifically for charities, co-operatives and credit unions. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was made to support all of the organisations who applied for grants from the Customer Donation Fund during this challenging time. 55 organisations applied for grants, and all were successful with total payments reaching over £50,000.

We did it 😊🥳 We’ve now raised £500,000 for @NHSCharities 🙌🏻 Thank you everyone for taking part in #PEWithJoe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VeSmouGHVJ — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) June 5, 2020

Joe Wicks raises £500,000 for NHS Charities Together

Joe Wicks has raised £500,000 for NHS Charities Together from sales of PE with Joe t-shirts and YouTube ad revenue from his PE with Joe workouts, which he has been doing five mornings a week since lockdown commenced.

Stephen is a Big Issue vendor from Bournemouth. He had been rough sleeping before the lockdown, and is currently living in a hotel room. We are supporting him during lockdown to find other work and secure more permanent accommodation. Read his story here: https://t.co/d1AR53NmEJ pic.twitter.com/52CQOxfReS — The Big Issue Foundation (@TBIF) June 4, 2020

Big Issue Group & Big Issue Foundation support over 1,600 vendors through Covid-19 appeal

The Big Issue Group and The Big Issue Foundation have announced that to date The Big Issue staff have supported over 1,600 vendors across the UK with over £400,000 has been dispersed in the form of food vouchers, meter top-ups and other emergency aid as a result of their emergency Covid-19 appeal.

The Big Issue asked its vendors to stop selling on streets across the whole of the UK with immediate effect on 20 March for the foreseeable future. To support its vendors during this time, an urgent appeal was launched asking the public to give to an appeal fund or to subscribe whilst vendors were unable to sell the magazine.

The Big Issue Group also launched an app and secured listings in major retailers, including Morrisons, Waitrose, WH Smith, Sainsbury’s, McColl’s and Co-op. In addition, The Times newspaper group chose The Big Issue Foundation as one of two recipients of a reader appeal, while a number of partners have also provided support through company-wide subscriptions or grant funding including Advent International, Permira, Crisis, Barratt Homes, Veritas Asset Management.

Alison Newman, Chair of the Board of Trustees The Big Issue Foundation, said:

“The overwhelming response to our Covid-19 appeal has enabled us to provide additional support to Big Issue vendors during this critical time. The outpouring of public support for our vendors has provided the hand up that they so needed.”

Main image: Royal Marsden staff