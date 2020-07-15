Pandemic sees digital development accelerate in some areas but little progress in others

Little progress in others

However, in other areas there has been little progress, and 21% have cancelled services because they don’t have the skills or tech to deliver them, while 15% have cancelled services because their users lack the tech or skills to make use of them online.

Overall, 1 in 5 charities rate their skills as poor across a range of areas of digital, including user needs, data, analytics, cybersecurity, digital service delivery and digital fundraising.

Digital fundraising one of weakest skills

Digital fundraising is one of the weakest skills for charities, with 45% saying that they are poor at this, and 78% saying they are fair to poor – a significant rise from 59% last year.

In terms of digital communications, social media is the highest rated skill with 32% saying they are excellent at it – up from 17% last year.