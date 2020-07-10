Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

GoodBox & SwiftAid partner to enable automated Gift Aid on contactless donations

Posted by on 10 July 2020
GoodBox has launched a new solution to enable charities to eligible donations made through its devices in partnership with Swiftaid.

The service works by charities registering with Swiftaid, and GoodBox then connecting their contactless terminals to their Swiftaid account. Every time an eligible donation is made through the contactless device by a donor who has signed up to Swiftaid, Gift Aid is added.

 

 

GDPR requirements and HMRC audits are covered as part of the service, and a portal enables charities to keep track of all claims. Charities will be charged a fee of 5% of the Gift Aid claimed on each donation, which enables Swiftaid to handle the whole process.

Swiftaid launched early last year as a solution to the difficulty of capturing the information necessary to fill in Gift Aid claims when people give a digital donation. It was the first solution to automate Gift Aid on contactless donations approved by HMRC.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

