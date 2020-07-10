GoodBox & SwiftAid partner to enable automated Gift Aid on contactless donations

GoodBox has launched a new Gift Aid solution to enable charities to Gift Aid eligible donations made through its contactless devices in partnership with Swiftaid.

The service works by charities registering with Swiftaid, and GoodBox then connecting their contactless terminals to their Swiftaid account. Every time an eligible donation is made through the contactless device by a donor who has signed up to Swiftaid, Gift Aid is added.

GDPR requirements and HMRC audits are covered as part of the service, and a portal enables charities to keep track of all claims. Charities will be charged a fee of 5% of the Gift Aid claimed on each donation, which enables Swiftaid to handle the whole process.

Swiftaid launched early last year as a solution to the difficulty of capturing the information necessary to fill in Gift Aid claims when people give a digital donation. It was the first solution to automate Gift Aid on contactless donations approved by HMRC.