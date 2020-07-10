Bid for Recovery global auction offers experiences with the world’s best bartenders

A global gastronomic auction is underway this week, offering bar, restaurant and travel enthusiasts the opportunity to bid for remarkable experiences with the world’s best bartenders. The ‘Bid for Recovery’ auction is the work of the organisation behind The World’s 50 Best Bars.

It is designed to raise funds to provide “direct and tangible financial relief for bars worldwide” as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

50 Best will distribute all proceeds of the Recovery Fund to restaurants, bars and non-profit organisations supporting the sector.

The auction is the first fundraising event in the 50 Best for Recovery programme, announced last month, in partnership with founding donor Perrier.

Bid for Recovery lots

The 50 Best ‘Bid for Recovery’ Auction will feature more than 130 lots, featuring an array of “the most extraordinary global gastronomic experiences imaginable”, together with rare and limited-edition items.

Highlights of the items on offer include:

Two nights in Paris and courtside seats at the French Open Ladies’ Final 2021

Founding donor Perrier’s prize also includes a chauffeur-driven ride from the court to the five-star hotel George V for two nights where they will enjoy dinner at Le Cinq and Le George for memorable dinners, as well as a fragrance workshop at one of the city’s leading perfumeries.

Three nights bar-hopping in New York

Dante owner Linden Pride will introduce the winning bidders to his favourite NYC hotspots and hangouts on a bar crawl that “might just last three days”. The experience includes three nights’ accommodation in a New York design hotel, as well as dinner and drinks at both outposts of Dante on two different nights.

A private barrel selection bottling of Michter’s 10 year Bourbon

The winner will receive their own private barrel bottling of Michter’s 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. This will yield around 120 bottles. This is the first time that Kentucky-based Michter’s has offered the opportunity to select a private barrel bottling of its 10 Year Bourbon.

Additional drinks-based auction lots include:

• Three-night eco-hotel package in the Caribbean with Matusalem, Dominican Republic



• A mezcal masterclass for eight people with Jay Khan of Coa, Hong Kong

• Three nights in a suite at Four Seasons Seoul and a bar shift at Charles H, South Korea

• Hokkaido tour and blending your own bottle with Nikka Whisky’s Chief Blender, Japan

• A week exploring Sydney with Matt Whiley of Scout, staying on Bondi Beach, Australia

The auction will be conducted online at 50BestForRecovery.com. It runs from 3 to 12 July.

50 Best Bars

The World’s 50 Best Bars provides a definitive list of the world’s best drinking venues, voted for by an Academy of over 530 experts worldwide. The list has been published annually since 2009.

Funding recipients

The fund will provide direct contributions to bars and restaurants with grants of up to $5,000 per establishment. Applications will be open to independent restaurants and bars from any country in July. 50 Best states that it is “committed to ensuring that the funds are distributed to businesses led by individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds.” The company states that it is “committed to using its platform to help fight for equality and inclusivity in the hospitality sector. The Black community has been hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus. This fact has and will continue to help shape the distribution of funds in the 50 Best for Recovery campaign.”

50 Best will make additional donations to a number of charitable organisations that it has identified as supporting restaurants and their staff, as well as feeding those most in need.

These include:

the newly-founded Singapore Cocktail Bar Association;

Lee Initiative’s Restaurant Reboot Relief Program (USA)

Black Urban Growers (USA)

Nosso Prato in Brazil

the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund in South Africa

the National Restaurant Association of India’s Feed the Needy campaign

Horeca Next in Belgium

Italy’s Ambasciatori del Gusto

and Chefs for Spain, the Spanish arm of World Central Kitchen.

50 Best will also join forces with Social Gastronomy Movement, a global network of organisations across 38 different countries, in its Food Solidarity Fund intending to provide 1 million meals to those most in need.

Mark Sansom, Content Editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “As soon as we started reaching out to bartenders and brands and challenged them to create amazing experiences to donate for the 50 Best ‘Bid for Recovery’ Auction, the response was unbelievable. From 3 July, anyone with a love for fine drinks and food will have the opportunity to bid on a host of lots that are truly once-in-a-lifetime experiences. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of these bars and brands, as we aim to raise as much money as possible to support our industry and give back to the global bar sector.”

Home Comforts

50 Best for Recovery also involves the publication of an e-cookbook entitled Home Comforts, featuring simple lockdown recipes from the world’s best chefs and bartenders, now on sale for a suggested $10 minimum donation. Money raised from the e-cookbook will also go direct into the 50 Best Recovery Fund and used to support the global hospitality sector.