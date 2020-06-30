Great British Tech Appeal opens to businesses

The Great British Tech Appeal, launched by Vodafone and Barnardo’s in May, is now looking for businesses to donate unwanted smartphones and tablets to those in need.
From today (30 June), any business can donate five or more unwanted smartphones and tablets for redistribution to disadvantaged children, families and the charity workers who support them. As announced in May when the appeal launched, Vodafone will cover the cost of collections, repackaging and redistribution and will provide six months free connectivity for every device. In addition to providing devices to Barnardo’s, the Appeal is also supporting the British Red Cross and domestic abuse charity SafeLives.
The Great British Tech Appeal is open for donations until the end of July 2020. Businesses are asked to email Techappeal@vodafone.com with a contact name, collection address and date, phone number and number, size and weight of the boxes to collect. A courier will then get in touch and arrange collection.
Huawei and the Post Office have already joined in, with Huawei donating 1,000 Y6 smartphones and the Post Office 75 tablets.
Every device received via The Great British Tech Appeal will be data wiped, re-boxed with a cable and charger and redistributed. Recipients of a device will receive unlimited connectivity for six months, after which they can choose to stay with Vodafone as a customer or join another network.
Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan said:
“The Coronavirus crisis has left many children across the UK living in ‘digital poverty’ without access to online education or the chance to speak to a support worker. The Great British Tech Appeal will make a huge difference to families who don’t have smartphones at home. I would urge companies as well as individuals to donate any devices they no longer need to help Barnardo’s get technology and connectivity into the hands of the vulnerable children and families who need it most.”
