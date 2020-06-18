Lloyds Banking Group guarantees £25.5m donation to its charitable foundations in 2021

Lloyds Banking Group is guaranteeing a £25.5 million annual donation to its four independent charitable foundations in 2021, to help provide greater certainty and reassurance for small charities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The early funding commitment for 2021 replicates the commitment of £25.5 million for 2020, and will help its foundations continue to support over 3,000 small charities.

The Lloyd Bank Foundation for England and Wales, the Bank of Scotland Foundation for Scotland, the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland and the Lloyds Bank Foundation for the Channel Islands operate as independent charitable foundations funded by the profits of Lloyds Banking Group.

Fiona Cannon, Managing Director Group Sustainable Business said:

“Our four independent charitable Foundations provide vital support to small charities across the UK and Channel Islands every year, and Lloyds Banking Group is proud to have funded them for almost 35 years. The support they provide local communities has never been needed more, so to ensure that they can continue their vital work, we have guaranteed that they will receive the same £25.5m funding in 2021 that they have received this year. We hope that this certainty will allow them to focus fully on continuing to support local charities and help Britain recover.”

Since 2014, Lloyds Banking Group has donated over £100 million to charities across the UK and Channel Islands through the foundations.

Lloyds Banking Group also offers practical support, including sharing skills, experience and knowledge with charities. Colleague support is currently being delivered through virtual volunteering and mentoring programmes, sharing digital resources and webinars through the Lloyds Bank digital academy.