Final round of Lloyds Bank Foundation Enable development grants open

7 May 2019
Lloyds Bank Foundation is offering charities up to £15,000 in to help them develop or trial new approaches to service delivery through the last round of its Enable grants.

Charities must apply for a share of the £1.9 million available before 31 August when Lloyds Bank Foundation will close the programme. To be eligible, charities must have an income of between £25,000 and £1 million, and work with people aged 17 and over experiencing complex social issues such as domestic abuse, sexual abuse and exploitation, mental health issues, and homelessness.

 

 

The grants can be provided across one or two years, with examples of the types of activity funded including:

  • Pilot initiatives, to trial new ways of delivering your programmes
  • Strengthening your monitoring systems
  • Creating stronger business plans and service development plans
  • Improving your charity’s marketing and communications
  • Investigating mergers, partnerships, shared services and contracts
  • Developing new streams of income and enterprise for your charity

Further information is available on the Lloyds Bank Foundation site.

