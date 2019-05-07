Final round of Lloyds Bank Foundation Enable development grants open

Lloyds Bank Foundation is offering charities up to £15,000 in funding to help them develop or trial new approaches to service delivery through the last round of its Enable grants.

Charities must apply for a share of the £1.9 million available before 31 August when Lloyds Bank Foundation will close the programme. To be eligible, charities must have an income of between £25,000 and £1 million, and work with people aged 17 and over experiencing complex social issues such as domestic abuse, sexual abuse and exploitation, mental health issues, and homelessness.

Last Call for Applications! We are distributing £1.9m of Enable grants ahead of the programme closure for charities seeking to improve their systems or pilot new projects. Enable grants are up to £15,000 so get in before 31 August! https://t.co/vaXbc7kHNh #smallbutvital pic.twitter.com/YNjnB8O63k — Lloyds Bank Foundation (@LBFEW) May 2, 2019

The grants can be provided across one or two years, with examples of the types of activity funded including:

Pilot initiatives, to trial new ways of delivering your programmes

Strengthening your monitoring systems

Creating stronger business plans and service development plans

Improving your charity’s marketing and communications

Investigating mergers, partnerships, shared services and contracts

Developing new streams of income and enterprise for your charity

Further information is available on the Lloyds Bank Foundation site.