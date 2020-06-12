SwitchAid launches Covid-19 Telecoms Fund

SwitchAid has launched a fund to help smaller charities and not for profits affected by the impact of Covid-19 get back up and running.

SwitchAid has partnered with MissionLabs to offer the Covid-19 Telecoms Fund, which supports charitable organisations having communication issues as a result of the pandemic by providing a professional cloud phone system, fully funded for three months.

Eligible applicants will gain access to a professional Cloud Phone VoIP system, including set up and ongoing support. The phone system runs over the internet meaning users only need access to broadband or a 4G/5G network and can download the software to their computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone.

The system allows unlimited calls, with live reports and analytics. Users can set up personal greetings, manage notifications preferences and call routing settings in real time, as well as synchronise contacts, and manage number and team availability with a few clicks or taps.

Applicants will be notified if they are eligible within seven days and 5,000 licences are currently available.

Dom Ryan, SwitchAid co-founder said: