One month left to apply for Big Give Christmas Challenge

This year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge remains open for four more weeks, until Friday 3 July.
Applications for the Christmas Challenge opened on 20 May, and any UK registered charity with an income over £25,000 can apply.
There is only 1 month left to apply for #ChristmasChallenge20. Don't leave it to the last minute, apply now, and be a part of the UK's largest match funding campaign. For information about the Christmas Challenge and how to apply please visit: https://t.co/wnZtufKZbm pic.twitter.com/th8oUlN1O0
— The Big Give (@BigGive) June 2, 2020
Launched in 2008, the Big Give Christmas Challenge enables participating charities to double the online donations they receive, with their funding pot boosted and matched by a Big Give Champion.
This year’s Christmas Challenge will take place from 12pm on #GivingTuesday, 1 December 2020, until 12pm on 8 December 2020 when donations to participating charities will be doubled.
Applications must be submitted by the deadline of 5pm Friday 3 July 2020. Participating charities then have until 5pm on 28 August to collect their pledges from their key supporters. All participating charities have the chance to be selected by a Big Give Champion who will match the funding.
Charities also receive free training, resources and support to build their digital fundraising skills before the week-long Christmas Challenge goes live.
Since 2008, The Big Give Christmas Challenge has raised over £118m for charity. Last year’s Challenge saw over 580 charities access match funding of £3million, turning that into over £15.6m through the seven-day campaign. 86% of organisations said they achieved their aims from the campaign, and 52% said their current supporters gave more than usual with 92% also receiving donations from people hadn’t previously given to them.
Alison Burrell, Project & Network Manager for Alexandra Rose Charity, which took part in the 2019 Christmas Challenge commented:
“It was the first time participating in the Big Give Christmas Challenge. We set our target at £20,000, and smashed it by raising a total of £31,366, plus £1,948 in Gift Aid. We received 105 donations with the smallest being £5 and the largest being £12,500 making our average donation amount £298.72.”
The campaign and how it works is explained in this video:
Jonathan Frank, Director of the Big Give, said:
“With the charity sector being hit so hard over recent weeks, we are delighted again this year to be offering charities the chance to be part of the Christmas Challenge. We know that when match funding is on offer, people give more, and more people give.”
