One month left to apply for Big Give Christmas Challenge

This year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge remains open for four more weeks, until Friday 3 July.

Applications for the Christmas Challenge opened on 20 May, and any UK registered charity with an income over £25,000 can apply.

There is only 1 month left to apply for #ChristmasChallenge20. Don't leave it to the last minute, apply now, and be a part of the UK's largest match funding campaign. For information about the Christmas Challenge and how to apply please visit: https://t.co/wnZtufKZbm pic.twitter.com/th8oUlN1O0 — The Big Give (@BigGive) June 2, 2020

Launched in 2008, the Big Give Christmas Challenge enables participating charities to double the online donations they receive, with their funding pot boosted and matched by a Big Give Champion.

This year’s Christmas Challenge will take place from 12pm on #GivingTuesday, 1 December 2020, until 12pm on 8 December 2020 when donations to participating charities will be doubled.

Applications must be submitted by the deadline of 5pm Friday 3 July 2020. Participating charities then have until 5pm on 28 August to collect their pledges from their key supporters. All participating charities have the chance to be selected by a Big Give Champion who will match the funding.

Charities also receive free training, resources and support to build their digital fundraising skills before the week-long Christmas Challenge goes live.

Since 2008, The Big Give Christmas Challenge has raised over £118m for charity. Last year’s Challenge saw over 580 charities access match funding of £3million, turning that into over £15.6m through the seven-day campaign. 86% of organisations said they achieved their aims from the campaign, and 52% said their current supporters gave more than usual with 92% also receiving donations from people hadn’t previously given to them.

Alison Burrell, Project & Network Manager for Alexandra Rose Charity, which took part in the 2019 Christmas Challenge commented:

“It was the first time participating in the Big Give Christmas Challenge. We set our target at £20,000, and smashed it by raising a total of £31,366, plus £1,948 in Gift Aid. We received 105 donations with the smallest being £5 and the largest being £12,500 making our average donation amount £298.72.”

The campaign and how it works is explained in this video:

Jonathan Frank, Director of the Big Give, said: