The Government’s new Coronavirus Community Support Fund opens for applications at 10am today, Friday 22 May.

£200 million in Government funding is available, aimed primarily at small to medium organisations in England. It will be distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The Fund has two key objectives:

To increase community support to vulnerable people affected by the Covid-19 crisis, through the work of civil society organisations.

To reduce temporary closures of essential charities and social enterprises, ensuring services for vulnerable people impacted by Covid-19 have the financial resources to operate, and so reduce the burden on public services.

Grants will allow organisations to meet service costs, where they are experiencing increased demand and/or short-term income disruption, and to refocus services to address more immediate beneficiary needs in light of Covid-19.

Charities can find out more, and apply, via the National Lottery Community Fund’s funding pages from 10am on 22 May.

CEO Dawn Austwick said: