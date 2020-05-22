The Government’s new Coronavirus Community Support Fund opens for applications at 10am today, Friday 22 May.
£200 million in Government funding is available, aimed primarily at small to medium organisations in England. It will be distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund.
The Fund has two key objectives:
- To increase community support to vulnerable people affected by the Covid-19 crisis, through the work of civil society organisations.
- To reduce temporary closures of essential charities and social enterprises, ensuring services for vulnerable people impacted by Covid-19 have the financial resources to operate, and so reduce the burden on public services.
Grants will allow organisations to meet service costs, where they are experiencing increased demand and/or short-term income disruption, and to refocus services to address more immediate beneficiary needs in light of Covid-19.
Charities can find out more, and apply, via the National Lottery Community Fund’s funding pages from 10am on 22 May.
CEO Dawn Austwick said:
“Charities are playing a vital role in channelling the right resources, to the right place, at the right time. This Government funding will fuel that vital work and give those charities greater certainty at this critical time for the country and we look forward to getting it to where it can make the most difference.
“In putting the programme together, we have been helped by insight and advice from across civil society. We will keep that conversation going to guide how we support charities and community organisations as they rebuild in the future.”
