The Giving Room launches to turn video meetings into fundraising opportunities

People holding meetings and conferences on video platforms now have the opportunity to raise money for charities at the same time using QR codes, through new non-profit initiative The Giving Room.

The Giving Room has launched to provide dedicated donation QR Codes and weblinks to charities and business video conference users wishing to support those charities.

It is a joint venture from contactless donation service provider Purple Pot, and Thyngs, which is providing the charity donation links and QR codes for the project, with distribution of funds to charities provided by the Charities Trust.

The launch is part of an appeal to raise £200,000 over the summer for NHS charities, people affected by Covid-19 and other charities. Those currently supported by The Giving Room include Samaritans, Demelza, NABS and British Skin Foundation.

Users choose a charity to support and can download a cartoon virtual background with a QR code supporting that charity to use in their virtual meeting as their background. The meeting participants then see this background and can scan the QR code with a smartphone camera to trigger a donation. Alternatively, they can copy and paste a weblink into a chat box or invitation for their online meeting.

Charities currently supported include the UCHL appeal and the National Emergencies Trust, as well as Samaritans, Mind, Shelter and St Elizabeth’s Hospice.

Martin Loat, Founder of Purple Pot and backer of The Giving Room, said: