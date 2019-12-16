Creative Vision Award 2020 for charities open for applications until 10 January

The Moore Kingston Smith Creative Vision Award 2020 for charities is now open for applications, with a film worth an estimated £150,000 on offer for each of the winners.

Accountancy firm Moore Kingston Smith is offering four charities the chance to win a 30-second animated film specifically created to promote their message. The production of the film is worth an estimated £150,000 and will be suitable for any medium; including social media, online and TV. All costs of film production will be covered, as will any travel expenses incurred by a representative from each winning charity when attending the engagements.

The Creative Vision Award competition is open to all registered charities based in the UK with the award giving four charities two brand films, with one film from each charity winning the award for best film. Two of these will be a small charity with an income of under £1 million. Charities with an income of over £1 million will be separately judged.

The film will be created by students and recent graduates of animation and Visual Effects (VFX), as part of Bournemouth University’s BFX Competition. Film production will be under the guidance of award-winning specialists from top production studios, whose work includes Star Wars, Avengers, Thor, Shaun the Sheep, X-Men and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Now in its sixth year, previous winners have included Anthony Nolan, Dyslexia Action, Create, Refuge, DEBRA, Re~Cycle, Rethink Mental Illness, Book Aid International, Access All Areas, DEMAND, Kentish Town City Farm, #iwill, Child Bereavement UK and SANE.

Entry deadline is by 7pm on 10 January 2020.