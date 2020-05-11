Charity Matcher to help charities source local furloughed workers as volunteers

Midlands-based digital product studio Freestyle has launched an online service to help charities impacted by Covid-19 connect with and find support from local businesses and their furloughed workers.

Charity Matcher works using geographical location, and lets organisations registered on the website volunteer their furloughed employees as well as donate access to premises and equipment, and money.

Charity Matcher is free for both charities and businesses to use. Support needed or offered will be determined by the selection of up to four categories: Funds, People, Premises or Equipment. Those registered will be able to locate and start conversations with others based on geographical location.

Dan Archer, Marketing Director for Freestyle, commented:

“Charity Matcher is completely free to use and has been created with one simple objective in mind – to introduce charities with local businesses. “Few charities have the cash reserves from which to survive a prolonged downturn so we are hopeful our platform will make a huge difference to many charities across the UK. Not only will it connect them with local businesses but it will give them access to much needed resources and donations to ensure their continued support for people and communities, at a time when it is needed more than ever.” “Charity Matcher provides a solution for charities who are in desperate need of volunteers and resources. The concept for Charity Matcher has taken less than two weeks to complete – from validating the idea to official launch. I encourage as many charities and businesses to get themselves registered. You never know what support there is just around the corner.”

Charities and businesses can find out more or sign up on the Charity Matcher site.