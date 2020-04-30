Free virtual F2F fundraising summit launched to help sector with Covid-19 recovery

A free virtual summit on face-to-face fundraising will take place in June, aimed to help the sector restart F2F fundraising as social distancing restrictions are reduced.

At the Global Face2Face Fundraising Online Summit, which takes place on Wednesday 3 June, the global face-to-face fundraising community will come together to share ideas and discuss strategies for reigniting the channel, focusing on four key areas:

Initial learnings from re-opened F2F markets

Ethical standards for F2F during Covid-19

Strategies for restarting F2F as social distancing restrictions are being lifted

Building blocks for success

This will include exploring what new measures may be needed to protect both fundraisers and the public during F2F interactions, the likely impact on public perceptions and future opportunities for the channel.

A panel of F2F practitioners and sector leaders are developing the programme, including Daryl Upsall, from Daryl Upsall & Associates, Elsbeth de Ridder, from Save the Children International and Eduard Marček, from EFA / Slovak Fundraising Association.

The event will be hosted by the Austrian fundraising association Fundraising Verband Austria and the International F2F Congress Committee, and delivered in partnership with Fundraising Everywhere, supported by the European Fundraising Association (EFA) and UK Fundraising.

Daryl Upsall, Chief Executive of Daryl Upsall & Associates, said:

“Face-to-face fundraising remains the most important donor acquisition channel internationally and, with nonprofits around the world facing huge income losses as a result of the coronavirus, the need to reignite the market and initiate new committed donor relationships has never been more urgent. “As we emerge from lockdown and social distancing restrictions gradually ease, this is new territory for us all. While the public are likely to have more concerns about their health and interacting on a F2F basis, there is also a far greater sense of solidarity and community-spirit, with the public wanting to do their bit to help others. This free conference is a great opportunity to share experiences and insights, and to debate how F2F might adapt and evolve.”

The half-day event will start at 9.30am CEST on 3 June, and will be free for all delegates due to the support of Salesforce, DialogDirect, Formunauts, HSP and Kober.

Delegates are invited to register their interest online and experts who wish to contribute to the event as a speaker or panellist are asked to complete a submission before the deadline of 3 May, with information available from this link.