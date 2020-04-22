Applications for the Aviva Community Fund open

Applications for the Aviva Community Fund are now open, with important changes to criteria in response to COVID-19.

The second quarter of the Aviva Community Fund is now accepting applications. Several changes have been made to the now quarterly funding “to better support small causes during Covid-19”. Aviva is sharing out £250,000 among UK Aviva employees every quarter, giving them the chance to decide which projects they want to back personally, alongside further donations from the public.

The fund is still encouraging causes to submit their forward-thinking ideas and projects. At the same time, because Aviva knows that small charities need support now more than ever, the

community fund has broadened their criteria to include applications from causes to adapt or continue their vital services.

This could include covering core running costs, so causes can help their beneficiaries and communities during this time of need.

The Aviva Community Fund goes further than simply making grants. It supports would-be and successful applicants with fundraising information via a Facebook group, including advice on how

to expand your network of virtual supporters and gain skills, confidence and experience in crowdfunding as a new or additional revenue stream.

Applications to the Aviva Community Fund are open until 23.59 on Monday 5 May 2020.