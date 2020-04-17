MobiCash & RSM 2000 partner to help charities with mobile donations

Mobile payments service MobiCash and RSM 2000 Ltd, a payment service provider for SMEs and the charity sector, have partnered to help more UK charities collect mobile donations.

The MobiCash and RSM 2000 partnership provides charities with cash-free way for donors to support causes they care about, and gives charities more visibility around their donations. MobiCash is not tied to any device, operating system, card or payment network, and also enables charities to collect Gift Aid with every contribution, adding 25% to the overall donation value.

Use of mobile and contactless payments over cash is being encouraged during the Covid-19 outbreak with the UK Government increasing the spending limit on contactless credit and debit cards from £30 to £45.

Steven Marsland, Business Development Director, MobiCash at Compass Plus, said:

“We are seeing charities in the UK and beyond under a lot of pressure to continue their activity while struggling to support themselves financially. We are proud to be working together with RSM 2000 to equip them with a mobile payments service to help them continue their important work.”

Nigel Walters, Managing Director of RSM 2000 added: