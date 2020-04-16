Samsung Out of the Box Competition offers $20,000

If you are stuck at home and your mind wanders to creating something new and different for the home, Samsung and Dezeen have the global contest for you.

Although conceived before the coronavirus lockdown, the Samsung Out of the Box Competition is perfectly timed for this period in which many people are having to work from and remain in their home, staring at their four walls.

It is not specifically for charities or social good, but it is possible that fundraisers and charity supporters might well come up with a solution that has a social benefit.

The contest seeks innovative designs for the home that can be made by repurposing cardboard packaging.

The competition is open until 29 May 2020. It is free to enter for anyone over the age of 18 anywhere in the world and features prize money totalling $20,000.

Samsung’s Eco-Packaging cardboard box

The contest has developed from Samsung’s introduction of its Eco-Packaging cardboard box. This is designed to reduce the chances of the packaging in which it distributes its TVs. The packaging provides customers with a way to repurpose its television packaging into new household items.

The cardboard is printed with a dot matrix pattern which, when the box is opened out, can be used as a guide to create a range of different objects for the home by cutting and reassembling the box.

Entry details including the brief and rules are available from Dezeen.