Coronavirus: Chapel & York help match international donors with charities

International philanthropy experts Chapel & York are waiving their normal fees in order to speed up matching donors’ fund with charities that need funding urgently amid the coronavirus crisis.

The company has launched an “emergency affiliate membership” in each of its foundations around the world, waiving membership and evaluation fees. This emergency programme will accelerate the process through which charitable organisations can receive urgent funding. It should also “give donors confidence that their gifts are received and used quickly and efficiently”.

Donors who wish to support an organisation internationally during these times have the “confidence that their donations will be received as quickly and effectively as possible.”

The free emergency memberships will end on 30 June 2020. The foundations, as charities themselves, retain 2% of all donations.

Chapel & York manages charitable foundations in the UK, USA, Netherlands, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Managing Director Nancy Bikson said: “Working closely with the fundraising and charity sectors, we’ve seen a significant lag in getting resources where they are needed. We are trying to be responsive to that need.”

She added: “If this would help you or a charity you know of, or help a philanthropist or donor get funds to their chosen cause, please get in touch!”