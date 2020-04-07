Centre for Philanthropy offers MA in a Day taster

The University of Kent’s Centre for Philanthropy is offering a free taster of its MA in Philanthropic Studies.

The MA in a Day taster offers a day’s worth of lectures to watch, further reading suggestions, and additional resources across five topics: Fundamentals of Philanthropy, the Art and Science of Philanthropy, Volunteering and Society, Major Donor Fundraising, and Working with Donors and Supporters.

The Fundamentals of Philanthropy topic, for example, includes a lecture on Philanthropy and the Human Condition by guest lecturer Prof. Michael Moody of the Johnson Centre for Philanthropy, Grand Valley State University, USA, with reading including a section on ‘What is Philanthropy?’ from The Philanthropy Reader, edited by Michael Moody and the Centre for Philanthropy’s Dr Beth Breeze.

Topic two, The Art & Science of Philanthropy, includes a lecture of The History of Fundraising’ by Dr Beth Breeze, with suggested reading featuring a piece by the University of Kent’s Dr Lesley Alborough on the need to stop viewing fundraising as a separate function.

An unusual offer for an unusual time: 'MA in a Day' – access to a day's worth of lectures & reading for all our wonderful colleagues in the #philanthropy #fundraising #charity sector who are seeking free professional development/interesting resources. https://t.co/IA79osyh7h pic.twitter.com/uBsFnRF5Ym — Beth Breeze (@UKCPhilanthropy) April 3, 2020

The offer can be accessed on the Centre for Philanthropy’s site.

The full course is the UK’s first Masters in Philanthropic Studies. Part-time, it takes two years to complete, and is offered as a distance-learning course, with an optional two-day induction at the start of each year, and one study day per term, held at the university’s Canterbury campus.

There are a number of options: studying three modules for a PG Certificate or six modules for a PG Diploma. Obtaining the Master’s requires completion of a 60-credit dissertation module. More information is available here.