Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Centre for Philanthropy offers MA in a Day taster

Posted by on 7 April 2020 in News
0 Comments
Centre for Philanthropy offers MA in a Day taster

The University of Kent’s Centre for Philanthropy is offering a free taster of its MA in Philanthropic Studies.

The MA in a Day taster offers a day’s worth of lectures to watch, further reading suggestions, and additional resources across five topics: Fundamentals of Philanthropy, the Art and Science of Philanthropy, Volunteering and Society, Major Donor Fundraising, and Working with Donors and Supporters.

The Fundamentals of Philanthropy topic, for example, includes a lecture on Philanthropy and the Human Condition by guest lecturer Prof. Michael Moody of the Johnson Centre for Philanthropy, Grand Valley State University, USA, with reading including a section on ‘What is Philanthropy?’ from The Philanthropy Reader, edited by Michael Moody and the Centre for Philanthropy’s Dr Beth Breeze.

Topic two, The Art & Science of Philanthropy, includes a lecture of The History of Fundraising’ by Dr Beth Breeze, with suggested reading featuring a piece by the University of Kent’s Dr Lesley Alborough on the need to stop viewing fundraising as a separate function.

 

The offer can be accessed on the Centre for Philanthropy’s site.

 

 

The full course is the UK’s first Masters in Philanthropic Studies. Part-time, it takes two years to complete, and is offered as a distance-learning course, with an optional two-day induction at the start of each year, and one study day per term, held at the university’s Canterbury campus.

There are a number of options: studying three modules for a PG Certificate or six modules for a PG Diploma. Obtaining the Master’s requires completion of a 60-credit dissertation module. More information is available here.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />