Santander creates million-dollar fund to support coronavirus fight

Santander’s Executive Chairman and CEO are both taking 50% cuts in pay this year to help fund a million-dollar fund to help fight the coronavirus.

Santander is financing the fund through a reduction in senior management, board compensation and employee contributions to provide medical equipment and supplies to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank expects its initial value to be at least €25million.

Contributions will be deployed in areas that require immediate attention, including the production and purchase of medical equipment, protective clothing and other necessary supplies to treat people affected by the virus, as well as donations made to relevant entities and authorities.

Santander’s Executive Chairman, Ana Botín, and CEO, José Antonio Álvarez, have chosen to forgo 50% of their total compensation (salary and bonus) for 2020 and Non-Executive Directors will have their compensation reduced by 20%. The group remuneration committee and country heads will propose how to apply this commitment to the management teams in the various countries in due course.

Botín said: