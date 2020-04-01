Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charity April Fools’ Day jokes 2020

Posted by on 1 April 2020 in News
0 Comments
Charity April Fools’ Day jokes 2020

It’s the cruellest of Aprils for many years, but charities are still keeping our spirits up with April Fools’ Day jokes.

 

1. Dinosaur Park

Oxford’s Magdalen College is using the lockdown to create its dinosaur park. Model dinosaurs, of course.

 

2. National Trust squirrels away a treat

Those red squirrels need all the help they can get, it seems.

 

3. Animal magic

ZSL London Zoo staff must love 1st April…

It looks like other zoos are on the receiving end of this jollity on this day too:

 

 

4. CRM-VR from Beacon

Today is the perfect day for charity CRM specialists Beacon to introduce their unbelievably powerful new tool.

 

5. Not April Fools

The first day of April can be a tricky time to announce an event or a new product. 

 

6. Past charity April Fools’ Day jokes

 

7. Watch charity April Fools’ Day 2017

 

 

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />