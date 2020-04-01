Charity April Fools’ Day jokes 2020

It’s the cruellest of Aprils for many years, but charities are still keeping our spirits up with April Fools’ Day jokes.

1. Dinosaur Park

Oxford’s Magdalen College is using the lockdown to create its dinosaur park. Model dinosaurs, of course.

A silver lining of the lockdown is that one of Magdalen's most ambitious plans of recent years has finally been realised: the College dinosaur park. This 3 metre tall triceratops is the first of five giant models planned for College. Keep posted. Fl-rroarr-eat Magdalen-arrggh!!! pic.twitter.com/Cm85YjAbgS — Magdalen College (@magdalenoxford) April 1, 2020

2. National Trust squirrels away a treat

Those red squirrels need all the help they can get, it seems.

This winter, rangers on Brownsea Island discovered that forgetful red squirrels had misplaced their nuts. Watch our video to find out how squirrel-sized sign posts can lead them back to their food. pic.twitter.com/WwwojVtjNt — National Trust (@nationaltrust) April 1, 2020

3. Animal magic

ZSL London Zoo staff must love 1st April…

Shout out to all my ex-colleagues @zsllondonzoo for who April Fools was always the busiest day of the year. "Can I speak to Mr C Lion?"

"Can I speak to Mr G Raffe?"

"Can I speak to Allie Gator?"

"Can I speak to Sue Keeper?"

"Can I speak to Sally Mander?" etc. etc. etc. — David Lacey (@_David_Lacey) April 1, 2020

It looks like other zoos are on the receiving end of this jollity on this day too:

Have you ever been caught by an April Fool’s prank? If so, what was it? My “favourite” was being in work & convinced to call a Mr G. Raffe back. In full work mode, I called the number…. turns out I’d called Bristol Zoo and asked to speak to a giraffe….. — Ian (@IanMullen3) April 1, 2020

4. CRM-VR from Beacon

Today is the perfect day for charity CRM specialists Beacon to introduce their unbelievably powerful new tool.

We're really excited to announce our breakthrough new product: Beacon CRM-VR – Your team's virtual reality interface to your Beacon database. https://t.co/lvKMGch44y #CRM #VR pic.twitter.com/KHZ2dMX80B — Beacon (@beacon_crm) April 1, 2020

5. Not April Fools

The first day of April can be a tricky time to announce an event or a new product.

This is no April Fool – it's really #CharityHour tonight 8-9pm! We'll be chatting virtual fundraising/cashless society thanks @GetCollecTin for theme suggestion – all welcome 🙂 — #CharityHour (@CharityHourUK) April 1, 2020

