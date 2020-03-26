London Community Response Fund rises to over £5m

The London Community Response Fund, created to support London’s civil society and cultural groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has now risen to over £5m.

Bloomberg L.P is contributing £1million, making it the fund’s founding corporate partner, and building on the £1m contributed by the Mayor of London and £1m from City Bridge Trust. Trust for London is also allocating £500,000 to the effort with further funders expected to announce their contributions in the coming days.

The London Community Response Fund will be coordinated by London Funders, and available to organisations facing immediate financial pressures and uncertainty because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Funding partners have been working with London Funders to identify the needs of London’s communities to ensure that resources can flow quickly to those worst affected.

Details of the funding programme’s first wave of applications will be published on the London Funders website in the coming days, and groups can also sign up on the site, which will be regularly updated as details are announced.

The funding announcement follows the signing of a statement by more than 200 funders wishing to show their support to the sector at this time.l

Jemma Read, Global Head of Corporate Philanthropy, Bloomberg L.P. said:

“The coronavirus pandemic risks the continuity and stability of thousands of London’s nonprofit organisations and the vitally important services they provide to our communities. This joint initiative, with so many incredible philanthropic partners, will help ensure that many of our city’s nonprofits can withstand this crisis and continue to serve the most vulnerable Londoners.”

Bharat Mehta, Chief Executive, Trust for London added: