£10,000-£3m grants available through £92m Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage

Applications are open for the £92 million Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage, which is aimed at helping heritage organisations recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fund is part of the wider £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund, which is the Government’s biggest one-off investment in the sector to date.

The Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage is open to:

Heritage organisations managing a heritage site or visitor attraction

Private owners of a heritage site, venue or attraction

Organisations managing, maintaining or caring for culturally significant assets or collections

Businesses that are a vital part of the heritage ecosystem, including conservators, contractors, specialists and suppliers

Organisations that manage culturally significant assets or collections

Non-accredited museums are eligible (Accredited museums and those working towards accreditation should apply to the Culture Recovery Fund through Arts Council England)

The deadline for applications is midday on Monday 17 August.

Grants are available from £10,000 up to £3million. Applicants need to have a plan for how they will operate and be sustainable for the remainder of this financial year. They also need to be able to demonstrate their international, national or local significance. Smaller, local organisations should demonstrate the role they play in cultural engagement with people from all backgrounds, the opportunities they create and how they benefit their local community and area.

Funds will be distributed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Sir Laurie Magnus, Chairman of Historic England said:

“This crucial funding will help the organisations and businesses who look after our locally-cherished historic sites. It is a recognition that investing directly in historic places can bring wide ranging social benefits, inspiring communities to engage with their past and encouraging creativity, regeneration and growth.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden added:

“This support package will protect buildings, organisations and people to help ensure our wonderful institutions, big and small, pull through Covid. “We’re publishing guidance so organisations know how to access help. We’re also calling on organisations to be creative in diversifying their income streams and the public to continue supporting the places they love so this funding can be spread as far and wide as possible.”

The wider Culture Recovery Fund will see grants of up to £3 million allocated to arts, cultural and heritage organisations. Separate portions of the funding are being distributed by Arts Council England for arts and culture, and the British Film Institute for film and cinema, and in collaboration with The National Lottery Heritage Fund.