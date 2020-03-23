Camden Council signs up to support SocialBox.Biz’s laptops to the homeless initiative

Camden Council is the latest organisation to sign up to support SocialBox.Biz’s 1000 Laptop Handover to the Homeless Initiative.

London-based community interest technology venture SocialBox.Biz aims to collaborate with as many organisations as possible, partnering with IT departments and suppliers to send a percentage of outdated or unneeded but still useful laptops and other items on an ongoing basis to help the homeless, elderly, and refugee population in England today.

Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.Biz said:

“We have been working for many years towards reaching our 1000th laptop goal by working in association with accommodation services, we hope to ensure that homeless people are finally able to apply to jobs, reconnect with family, in a more independent and sustainable ways.” “Thanks to Camden Council, in partnership with The Stone Group one of the Council’s IT partners, our resources just grew, which means more people are going to be supported and delivered with the help they deserve in 2020.”

Through this council partnership, SocialBox.Biz will now have a city council handover model it can replicate with all future partnering councils.

It will also be hosting the official 1000th laptop handover this April.