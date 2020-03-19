Government to work with charities on volunteering push

The Government is to help the sector coordinate a major volunteering push to provide support for people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

DCMS is working with the civil society sector, including National Emergencies Trust, the NCVO, and the British Red Cross, on how to galvanise volunteers and coordinate help to those who need it most.

General Sir Nick Parker, Chair of Step Up to Serve has also advised DCMS, drawing on his experience as Patron of disaster relief organisation Team Rubicon.

The move follows a forum of 40 leaders from across the civil society sector last week, chaired by Minister for Civil Society Baroness Barran, where representatives from charities, disability groups, faith-based groups and the voluntary sector discussed their response plans to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Attendees included the British Red Cross, the NCVO, Small Charities Coalition, Locality, Interfaith Network, Muslim Aid, The Scouts Association, UK Youth, Sustain, National Association for Voluntary and Community Action.

More details on the Government’s plans will be announced soon, including how individuals can participate, and how larger organisations can help those affected.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: