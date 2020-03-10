Multichannel campaign brings in £1.25m for Children with Cancer UK

Children with Cancer UK has received donations of almost £1.25m following a multichannel fundraising campaign created by WPNC.

The figure includes almost £780,000 in annual regular giving income and further one-off donations totalling more than £450,000 – outperforming previous Children with Cancer UK ads, with greater response rates and return on investment.

Children with Cancer UK’s campaign used TV, social media and traditional media to showcase emotive and authentic stories of children with cancer receiving treatment at specialist hospitals across the UK, including the joyful moment when children ring an End of Treatment Bell, symbolising the end of what is often a long and gruelling period of treatment.

The second stage of the campaign went live on TV on 5 March and builds on the success of the first wave – which has so far generated more than 160,000 individual responses. This includes almost 20,000 new regular donors.

The new ad follows the story of cancer survivor Nieve, aged seven, who also featured in the previous ad. Nieve was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2017, aged five. In the new ad, Nieve recounts her treatment and is shown ringing an end of treatment bell to mark the end of her cancer journey.

The ad also highlights that not all children get the opportunity to finish treatment, ring the bell and go home with their families.

Samantha Slough, Individual Giving Manager at Children with Cancer UK, commented:

“Every day in the UK, 12 families receive the devastating news that they their child has cancer, and sadly two of those diagnosed will not survive. This is why specialist research into childhood cancers is so important and is what Children with Cancer UK works hard to fund. “We are thrilled with the support and funding achieved through the initial campaign. We hope the creation of a new TV ad will further throw the spotlight on childhood cancer and the importance of funding life-saving research. We aim to find kinder, safer treatments, and ultimately a cure, so that all children survive this devastating disease and get to go home with their families, like Nieve.”

Hannah Williams, Client Services Director at WPNC, added: