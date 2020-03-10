£2m grant scheme opens to bring communities together

Charities and community organisations have until 17 April to apply to a new £2m grant scheme, opened last week by the Communities Secretary.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s 2020 to the 2021 Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grant scheme aims to promote inter-faith and community work, and build bridges between people of all backgrounds. It is offering funding to established community organisations and charities for projects that meet at least one of the following aims:

To promote shared values among people of all backgrounds through sustainable social integration & meaningful civic participation

To effectively tackle & prevent religiously & racially discriminatory behaviour & those acting against others because of their faith or race

Funding is for projects spanning the nine-month period from July 2020 to March 2021. Organisations are invited to apply for a minimum of £100,000, and up to £450,000, and will need to be able to demonstrate and justify the geographical reach of their proposed project as well as the intended reach and impact on faith or ethnic groups.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

“Our country is home to people with a wonderfully diverse range of faiths and beliefs. The funding will help us celebrate this diversity, champion our shared identity and values and bring people together to create a better society. “The scheme will also help tackle discriminatory behaviour. This Government has a zero tolerance towards hate crimes against anyone of any faith and background, and we stand in support of all communities that suffer from prejudice and discrimination.”

More information on the criteria for funding, and on how to apply is available on the .Gov site. Successful bids will be confirmed in June with funding released in June/July 2020.