IWD2020: the fundraising round up

It’s International Women’s Day this Sunday, 8 March. This year’s theme is Each for Equal with people asked to help forge a gender equal world by celebrating women’s achievement, raising awareness against bias, and taking action for equality. There is also a lot of fundraising activity going on. Here’s a round up.

Looking to donate #IWDfundraising?🙏🏽@wagggsworld is an #IWD2020 #CharityofChoice since 2007, representing 10 million girls & young women in 150 countries though leadership skills and support to #SpeakOut on key issues and take action to influence change https://t.co/5FW0eVlmBV pic.twitter.com/dwT7cVqK6c — Women's Day (@womensday) March 6, 2020

International Women’s Day’s charities of choice are WAGGGS and Catalyst. It is inviting people to donate to both. Catalyst is also celebrating the day with a reboot of its #BiasCorrect campaign that aims to interrupt unconscious bias by highlighting the power of words used to describe women in the workplace.

Camden Town Brewery’s all female foosball table

Launching in time for International Women’s Day, as the official beer partner of Arsenal FC Camden Town Brewery is raising awareness of the gender imbalance in British pubs by creating an all female foosball table. The specially created table has been installed at famous Arsenal pub, The Victoria Tavern in Islington, where it will remain throughout March. It costs £3 to play, with the money raised going to The Fawcett Society.

RNLI celebrates women tackling drowning in Bangladesh

RNLI is using this year’s International Women’s Day to celebrate women in Bangladesh who are taking action to help tackle the issue of drowning. 40 children drown in Bangladesh every day, many of them in village ponds, and it is often women who are leading the on-going efforts to save them. RNLI is working with partner organisations to keep pre-school children safe by supporting village creches that operate during the peak drowning times of day and by training the women who run the creches in life-saving skills.

Leather Inside Out has collaborated with luxury sustainable fashion label BOTTLETOP to offer a special-edition red flower pin handmade by female prisoners in the UK, selling for £25.

Celebrate #IWD2020 in a fundraising talk with renowned sculptor Sophie Ryder, in conversation with our Director, Marilyn Scott. Sophie will share her experience as a female artist and the challenges faced by women in the arts today. Last chance to book: https://t.co/nnJezbHDmX pic.twitter.com/NHny8BjunH — The Lightbox gallery and museum (@TheLightbox) March 2, 2020

The Lighthouse Gallery in Woking is holding a fundraising talk with sculptor Sophie Ryder (6 March). Tickets cost £20.

Please join us on Saturday for our #IWD2020 event at Rochdale Leisure Centre 12.30 til 3.30… lots to do and see with our UsGirls group. We're also going to do a spot of fundraising for #SportRelief2020 @Link4Life @RochdaleCouncil pic.twitter.com/23OOSyv0k8 — RochdaleYouthService (@RochdaleYouthie) March 5, 2020

Rochdale Youth Service is holding an IWD2020 event full of sports and other activities on 7 March, and will be fundraising for Sports Relief and the local Link4Life.

For International Women’s Day, WHISC is challenging people to Walk a Mile In Her Shoes: to measure the steps that they take and try to match the steps of one of the women in the picture above. For a £5 donation, participants can get a pedometer, and can then invite people to sponsor them to walk their steps.

Fancy a 5K run to mark #IWD2020 this Sunday? @wmnrun have got events in Bristol and London that you can join (see link below). They are also fundraising for the #TRCfamily🧡 so we can help more young women across our programmes. Donations can be made here https://t.co/9Oa3ocbpM3 https://t.co/ZwPC8kSCQs — The Running Charity (@Running_Charity) March 3, 2020

WMN Run is holding 5Ks in Bristol and London on 8 March to mark International Women’s Day, and fundraising for The Running Charity.

Save the date .. #IWD2020 is the day to celebrate women & help & support those less fortunate.. so why not sign up to the #risetogether #fundraising walk happening this 8th March in central London – https://t.co/zVJMyQQ3l7 please #RT @BBCLondonNews @BBCNewsbeat @bbclysedoucet pic.twitter.com/EF4bP1My9c — Rising Girl (@RisingGirl_) February 17, 2020

Rising Girl is holding a Rise Together Fundraising Walk around central London celebrating empowered women who made history on 8 March. Its programme Rise Together is fundraising to expand its reach and delivery, and to create a community of Raising Girl advocates. Funds will also be used for its Rise Together Pakistan programme, which will be launched this year.

This Friday female leaders will come together, for International Women's Day 2020, to discuss what more needs to be done to create a fully gender-equal world, whilst raising funds for charity Refuge #IWD2020 #CityIWD2020 #EachforEqual pic.twitter.com/JbHzFr9hXs — City of London (@cityoflondon) March 3, 2020

Today (6 March) female leaders will come together in London, for International Women’s Day 2020, to discuss what more needs to be done to create a fully gender-equal world, whilst raising funds for Refuge.

Today is our Women’s Voices event in celebration of #IWD2020! This afternoon we’re bringing together 30 incredible charities👇that campaign, support and advocate for women and girls, with 130 media and creative volunteers ready to share their skills and advice💪#WomensVoices20 pic.twitter.com/oNyNF9wOP6 — Media Trust (@Media_Trust) March 5, 2020

Thursday 5 March saw Media Trust hold its Women’s Voices event in celebration of International Women’s Day, bringing together 30 charities that campaign, support and advocate for women and girls, with 130 media and creative volunteers ready to share their skills and advice.

Of course – this week has also seen the IoF’s Change Collective initiative launch its Missing Out research on the female leadership gap in fundraising, and next week’s Charity Hour will focus on women in leadership.