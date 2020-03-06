Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

#IWD2020: the fundraising round up

Posted by on 6 March 2020 in News
It’s International Women’s Day this Sunday, 8 March. This year’s theme is Each for Equal with people asked to help forge a gender equal world by celebrating women’s achievement, raising awareness against bias, and taking action for equality. There is also a lot of fundraising activity going on. Here’s a round up.

 

International Women’s Day’s charities of choice are WAGGGS and Catalyst. It is inviting people to donate to both. Catalyst is also celebrating the day with a reboot of its #BiasCorrect campaign that aims to interrupt unconscious bias by highlighting the power of words used to describe women in the workplace.

 

Camden Town Brewery IWD2020

Camden Town Brewery’s all female foosball table

Launching in time for International Women’s Day, as the official beer partner of Arsenal FC Camden Town Brewery is raising awareness of the gender imbalance in British pubs by creating an all female foosball table. The specially created table has been installed at famous Arsenal pub, The Victoria Tavern in Islington, where it will remain throughout March. It costs £3 to play, with the money raised going to The Fawcett Society.

 

 

RNLI celebrates women tackling drowning in Bangladesh

RNLI is using this year’s International Women’s Day to celebrate women in Bangladesh who are taking action to help tackle the issue of drowning. 40 children drown in Bangladesh every day, many of them in village ponds, and it is often women who are leading the on-going efforts to save them. RNLI is working with partner organisations to keep pre-school children safe by supporting village creches that operate during the peak drowning times of day and by training the women who run the creches in life-saving skills.

Image credit: RNLI

 

 

BOTTLETOP

Leather Inside Out has collaborated with luxury sustainable fashion label BOTTLETOP to offer a special-edition red flower pin handmade by female prisoners in the UK, selling for £25.

 

The Lighthouse Gallery in Woking is holding a fundraising talk with sculptor Sophie Ryder (6 March). Tickets cost £20.

 

Rochdale Youth Service is holding an IWD2020 event full of sports and other activities on 7 March, and will be fundraising for Sports Relief and the local Link4Life.

 

For International Women’s Day, WHISC is challenging people to Walk a Mile In Her Shoes: to measure the steps that they take and try to match the steps of one of the women in the picture above. For a £5 donation, participants can get a pedometer, and can then invite people to sponsor them to walk their steps.

 

WMN Run is holding 5Ks in Bristol and London on 8 March to mark International Women’s Day, and fundraising for The Running Charity.

 

Rising Girl is holding a Rise Together Fundraising Walk around central London celebrating empowered women who made history on 8 March. Its programme Rise Together is fundraising to expand its reach and delivery, and to create a community of Raising Girl advocates. Funds will also be used for its Rise Together Pakistan programme, which will be launched this year.

 

Today (6 March) female leaders will come together in London, for International Women’s Day 2020, to discuss what more needs to be done to create a fully gender-equal world, whilst raising funds for Refuge.

 

Thursday 5 March saw Media Trust hold its Women’s Voices event in celebration of International Women’s Day, bringing together 30 charities that campaign, support and advocate for women and girls, with 130 media and creative volunteers ready to share their skills and advice.

 

Of course – this week has also seen the IoF’s Change Collective initiative launch its Missing Out research on the female leadership gap in fundraising, and next week’s Charity Hour will focus on women in leadership.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

