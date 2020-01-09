Media Trust seeks charities for Women’s Voices 2020

Media Trust is looking for 30 charities to participate in its fourth annual Women’s Voices event in celebration of International Women’s Day in March.

It is offering 30 charities that support, campaign and advocate for women and girls the opportunity to work with their own team of media and creative industry volunteers. Each team will have the combined skills to help their charity build an effective, impactful and compelling communications campaign.

The event takes place on Thursday 5 March, from 12.45 to 17.30, in London.

Media Trust is looking for strong applications that clearly outline a specific communication challenge including: reaching new audiences, developing a new campaign, or raising awareness about your cause.

The deadline for applications is Friday 24 January at 17:00 and successful charities will be notified by Friday 31 January.

Applicants must be a UK registered charity that supports, campaigns and/or advocates for women and girls, and must only submit one application per charity.

They must also ensure two relevant members of staff, one of which must be a senior leader/decision-maker, are available to attend the event, and they must be prepared to take part in one case study post event.

More information on what to expect on the day can be found in the highlights from Women’s Voices 2019, and questions can be emailed to Carly Bell on carlyb@mediatrust.org.