Google partners with Inspiring Girls International to encourage girls to aim high

This International Women’s Day Inspiring Girls International has announced that it has partnered with Google to create video content that aims to tackle gender stereotypes in the tech sector and inspire girls to raise their aspirations.

The partnership will see more than a dozen female Google employees in motivational interviews, talking about their careers, what inspires them, and suggestions for how to pursue a successful career in tech. The goal is to challenge gender-stereotypes in the tech industry and is part of Grow with Google, an initiative to provide free programmes, training and tools to help people across Europe get the skills they need to succeed.

The videos will feature on Inspiring Girls‘ online Video Hub, a resource for girls that officially launches in Autumn 2019, and feature female role models talking about their careers and experiences to inspire young girls to pursue their goals.

Each video lasts 2-5 minutes and are a taste of what to expect on the new Inspiring Girls Video Hub when it launches fully and previews are available on the Inspiring Girls YouTube channel.

Inspiring Girls is also encouraging any woman, working in any industry, in any role to contribute a video to the Hub to help make female role models easily accessible to girls globally. They can do so by contacting videos@inspiring-girls.com.

Inspiring Girls connects female role models with girls to raise their aspirations. The campaign is already present in 45 locations across 13 countries, connecting professional women with school girls in Serbia, Spain, Italy, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, and Singapore, with Switzerland, Panama and Honduras the newest countries to join the campaign.

Miriam González, Founder and Chair of Inspiring Girls, said:

“A lack of access to diverse female role models affects girls all around the world, particularly when it comes to their career aspirations. We have partnered with Google to break down gender clichés in the tech-sector, and encourage girls to explore some of the careers that women are still under-represented in. We are delighted to have Google collaborating with Inspiring Girls on our global campaign. Together, we can inspire the next generation of women.”

Katerina Havrlant at Grow with Google said: