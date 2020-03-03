Rudy and Hawa Gestede create the Jaarama Foundation

Footballer Rudy Gestede and his wife Hawa have created a charitable foundation which aims to support orphaned children across West Africa.

The Jaarama Foundation uses the word for ‘thank you’ in Fula.

Born in France, Gestede plays for Championship club Middlesbrough and the Benin national team. He previously played for Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers.

The Newcastle-based charity’s mission is “to nurture the next generation of children in West African countries, providing them with the education and tools they need to succeed in life.” Its first project is “to build a new home for orphaned children in Benin, here they will be cared and nurtured for from the ages of three to ten years old.”

Gestede said: “Hawa and I have always wanted to adopt at least one child, thus our desire to support and nurture orphans.”

Writing on LinkedIn, Gestede added: “In the past years, my wife and I have travelled to the region and have seen many orphans and have thought about how we can make a difference in their lives.”

Ebadur Rahman of MuslimGiving is advising the Gestedes on the foundation’s fundraising activities.



