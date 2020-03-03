Charitable Travel to offer charities video opportunity to showcase work

Soon to launch social enterprise and Worldchoice travel agent Charitable Travel has announced that it is also launching a YouTube channel that will provide charities with the opportunity to demonstrate their work, impact and beneficiaries’ needs in 60-second videos.

Charitable Travel launches in April and will offer direct customers holidays, hotels, flights and ancillary products whilst also raising money for charity with each booking generating a donation at no cost to the customer, which they can give to their choice of charity.

Charitable Travel CEO, Melissa Tilling has now announced the launch of #OneAmazingMinute: a channel on YouTube and across social media that will provide a platform to celebrate charitable causes and the world of travel.

Tilling commented:

“As part of our process of bringing charity, the travel industry and tourism together we will be launching and promoting a dedicated video-based free marketing opportunity across our social media and www.charitable.travel that will be a way for charity in a 60 second video to demonstrate their amazing work, impact and the needs of their beneficiaries; and for travel and tourism to showcase the amazing product they have for customers to book and help great causes at the same time.” “I know the power of the travel industry and feel strongly through social enterprise we can deploy the power of our global reach to support the needs of others. I want to show our customers this connection and #OneAmazingMinute I hope will help achieve that. We hope the charity and travel sectors in the UK will see this opportunity as a great way of showing the work they do in a no-cost but impactful way through Charitable Travel.”

Charities, as well as destinations, tour operators, attractions and more, can contact help@charitable.travel to ask for the specification brief. There is no charge for the promotion of approved content on #OneAmazingMinute.