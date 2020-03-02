eBay for Charity UK breaks record for 2nd year with over £27m raised

eBay for Charity UK has broken its record for a second year in a row, raising over £27 million for good causes in 2019.

This is a 17% increase on the previous year, with 2019 seeing more than £51 raised every minute for charities on eBay. This was achieved by charities selling inventory, customers choosing to donate a percentage of their sale to a cause of their choosing or bidding on high profile charity auctions.

The funds have helped over 8,000 UK charities, including Cancer Research UK, Barnardos, RSPCA, British Heart Foundation, and The Prince’s Trust. Through eBay for Charity, which recently announced $1 billion in funds raised globally and £160 million raised within the UK, 100% of the funds go back to the intended charities.

The top 5 UK-based charities for funds raised on eBay for Charity in 2019 are:

2019 saw the Fashion category jump up one spot to become the top category on eBay for Charity, while the funds raised in the Collectables category are up 12% YOY, helping charities raise more than £321,000 last year.

The Top 5 categories by funds raised in 2019 are:

Fashion (£6.9m raised)

Collectibles (£6.3m raised)

Home & Garden (£5.1m raised)

Electronics (£3.6m raised)

Tickets, experiences and other (£2.0m raised)

Murray Lambell, Director of UK Trading, eBay UK said: