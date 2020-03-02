7 ways celebrities are helping charities

From Peter Capaldi’s support of CHAS at at Edinburgh’s Capital Sci-Fi Con last month, to Emma Barton’s participation in Dementia UK’s Time for a Cuppa, here are seven ways celebrities are helping charities.

David Morrissey, The Bike Project & Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46

The Bike Project has been appointed the official Charity of the Year for the 2020 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46. The Bike Project’s partnership with Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 is being supported by the actor David Morrissey who has been the charity’s Patron since 2018. Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell is also lending her support to The Bike Project and has prepared an exclusive training plan for riders who sign up to ride for the charity. Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 is on Sunday 16 August 2020.

If you have purchased our #bekind charity t-shirts for Samaritans then please see our size guide below/attached: Thank you SO much for all your support, we have raised well over £350,000 now for @samaritanscharity 💚 pic.twitter.com/enimJxz6ZM — In The Style (@inthestyleUK) February 25, 2020

In The Style Caroline Flack t-shirt & Samaritans

In The Style has raised over £350,000 for Samaritans with its ‘In a world where you can be anything… be kind’ Caroline Flack t-shirt. The t-shirt, which features the quote shared by Caroline Flack in an Instagram post raised £200,000 in its first 24 hours. The t-shirt’s profits are all going to the charity.

5 celebrities & Dementia UK

Dementia UK launched a celebrity-led campaign to raise awareness of its annual ‘Time for a Cuppa’ fundraising event. Taking place from 1-8 March 2020, Time for a Cuppa encourages friends, families, and colleagues to come together over the Britain’s favourite beverage – a cup of tea – to raise vital funds for Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses. Five British celebrities whose families have been touched by dementia – Emma Barton (main image), Phyllis Logan (pictured above), Naughty Boy, Jess Wright and Natalya Wright – teamed up with Dementia UK to recreate some of the most ‘tea-rrific’ moments in movie-history, from classics such as Alice in Wonderland, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Great Gatsby, and Mary Poppins.

Peter Capaldi & CHAS

Peter Capaldi donated a one-off, personally illustrated script for an online charity auction to celebrate the return of Edinburgh’s Capital Sci-Fi Con in February. All proceeds will go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). The auction also included items autographed by fellow CHAS champion Brian Cox, a fan portrait endorsed and signed by science fiction and fantasy legend Sylvester McCoy and hard to find Star Wars memorabilia donated by collectors, and raised over £7,000 for the charity. Now in its fifth year, the convention is organised for fans by fans and took place from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February.

Image: Peter Capaldi & Adam Meldrum © Lesley Martin 2019



Jamie Jewitt, Dilys Price & The Wallich

On Sunday 29 March 2020, Dilys Price OBE, the 87-year-old world record breaking skydiver, Jamie Jewitt from ITV’s Love Island and members of the public will jump out of a plane in Swansea for homelessness and rough sleeping charity, The Wallich. Jamie was dared by his Love Island co-star Camilla Thurlow to make the jump for homelessness. Dilys is from Cardiff and received a special recognition from the Pride of Britain Awards in 2017. She began her skydiving career at the age of 54; at 81, she gained the Guinness World Record as the oldest woman skydiver. By 2017, Dilys had completed 1,139 solo skydives. Dilys will be doing a tandem jump with her team of The Wallich divers to raise awareness of rising homelessness.

Simon Cowell, Shooting Star Children’s Hospices & Together for Short Lives

Simon Cowell and his son Eric have announced a new children’s entertainment series: WISHFITS, with Hachette Children’s Group, with a portion of Cowell’s profits to benefit Shooting Star Children’s Hospices and Together for Short Lives. The partnership launches with the publication of three picture-led children’s books, beginning in spring 2021. Four more books will then follow the next year.

Manchester United, Cadbury, & Age UK

As part of the recently announced partnership with Mondelez, Cadbury and Manchester United have teamed up to promote Cadbury’s ‘donate your words’ campaign in support of Age UK. Eleven ‘Guests of Honour’ stood on the iconic Old Trafford pitch in February and shook hands with Manchester United’s first team ahead of their match against Watford. The Guests of Honour were all locals aged 61–87 and dedicated Manchester United fans who have benefitted from their local Age UK charity. The guests stepped out in front of a crowd of 75,000 fans, serving as a reminder of the issue of loneliness which affects hundreds of thousands of older people living within Britain’s communities, and aiming to inspire people to ‘donate your words’ by having a conversation with an older person.