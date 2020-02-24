One more month to respond to Fundraising Preference Service review

There is one month left to respond to the independent evaluation of the Fundraising Preference Service, commissioned by the Fundraising Regulator.

The Fundraising Regulator has commissioned Action Planning to conduct the review and is seeking the views of charities. Action Planning has released a questionnaire for charities, which closes at 9am on Monday 23 March.

According to the Fundraising Regulator, when the FPS was set up in 2017, it took the decision to review the entire service provision after it had been up and running for some time. After two and a half years of operation, the review will assess whether the FPS has met its original aims and is providing a good quality service that delivers value.

We've commissioned an independent review of the #FundraisingPreferenceService #FPS and are seeking the views of charities. For more information and to take part in the survey, please visit our website https://t.co/kJ2yfVFoyf #CharityTuesday pic.twitter.com/nExhtUSgkQ — FundraisingRegulator (@FundrRegulator) February 18, 2020

According to the Fundraising Regulator’s 2018/19 annual report, In 2018/19, 2,820 members of the public made 8,719 suppression requests against 846 charities. The number of suppression requests is down by 4,618 on the figure reported the previous year. 1,729 charities had received at least one suppression request since the service was established and 1,948 charities (97% of those required to) had onboarded to the service. 19% of the Regulator’s expenditure went on the FPS’s running costs: £376,000.