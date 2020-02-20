GoodJobs offers quarterly fundraising training grants

GoodJobs, the low-cost fundraising jobs board, is offering quarterly prizes to fund fundraising training in the UK.

The social enterprise-run recruitment site, launched this month, is offering five grants of £200 each quarter to fundraisers who have registered as job-seekers on the site. The grants are designed to help fundraisers stretch their training budget further.

This is the first of the grants being provided from the GoodJobs Fund. The organisation has committed to donating 25% of its profits to support initiatives that grow inclusion and diversity within the fundraising profession. Further distributions of grants are also being planned, in addition to these quarterly draws.

There is no charge to register to receive job alerts on the site, and thereby to be entered into the quarterly draw. The first draw deadline is 15th March.

GoodJobs was co-founded by UK Fundraising’s founder Howard Lake, Andrew Thomas of Charity Consultants Ltd and James Redhead, a co-founder of Charity Digital (originally Charity Technology Trust). The jobs board went live earlier this month.

Howard Lake said: “We’re keen to start demonstrating the value of saving recruitment advertising costs to many charities, even if they just publish one or two vacancies a year. A key element of this is promptly to redistribute some of the initial profits received from this initiative”.