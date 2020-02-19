Greenham Trust invites local charities to pitch for up to £100,000 in funding

Greenham Trust is again inviting local charitable organisations from west Berkshire and north Hampshire to bid for up to £100,000 in its Pitch to the Panel competition.

Charities who are seeking between £30,000 and £100,000 are invited to apply for funding through the Dragon’s Den style competition before Thursday 9 April, with the free to attend Pitch to the Panel returning to the stage at Newbury Corn Exchange on Wednesday 10 June.

Chris Boulton, Chief Executive of Greenham Trust said:

“We are thrilled to provide local charities with an opportunity to raise their profiles and showcase the good work they do. Last year’s event saw the £100,000 shared between three charities and already this funding is having an impact on the lives of people within West Berkshire.”

The successful applicants will pitch their ideas at the Pitch to the Panel event in front of a live audience to a panel of judges who will decide whether the funds are distributed across a maximum of six projects or one winner takes it all.

The panellists this year are:

Phillippa Cardno, Operations Director, Newbury Building Society

Cllr Lynne Doherty, Leader of West Berkshire Council

Dr Abid Irfan, BW CCG Clinical Chair

Gerry Lejeune, Chief Executive, Berkshire Community Foundation

Andy Murrill, Editor, Newbury Weekly News.

Only one application can be made per organisation and applicants must apply via the online fundraising platform The Good Exchange. The six shortlisted projects will be announced on 7 May when the public can vote online for their favourite project. Each vote registered will release an additional £1 donation from Greenham Trust. Voting is limited to one vote per person and online voting will be open from Thursday 7 May to Monday 8 June inclusive.

More details on how to apply for funding through Pitch to the Panel are available via the website, or by calling Greenham Trust on 01635 817444.

Last year, three charities shared the funding: Friends of Castle School who received £30,000 towards an all-weather outdoor sports track, Fair Close Day Centre who were granted £30,000 towards the lease of a new minibus and its running costs and West Berkshire Community Hospital League of Friends who were awarded £40,000 towards a portable liver scanner.

Stuart Stephens, Chair of West Berkshire Community Hospital League of Friends said:

“Greenham Trust has helped us to raise the profile of our charity and reach new audiences via social media. Through Pitch to The Panel it offers a unique opportunity to access substantial funds that would otherwise take a very long time to fundraise independently. We have now bought an urgently needed liver scanning machine, benefitting the local community and saving lives.”

Every audience member at the event will also be entered into a prize draw to win the golden ticket. The winner, who will be drawn at the end of the evening, will be invited to nominate either a single project or a number of projects on The Good Exchange, within Greenham Trust’s area of operation, to receive grants of up to £5,000 from Greenham Trust. The winner must be present to claim the award.

Tickets to attend the Pitch to the Panel event can be reserved online or are available from The Corn Exchange box office, or by calling 0845 5218 218.