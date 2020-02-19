Entries open for 2020 National Fundraising Awards

The Institute of Fundraising has opened entries for this year’s National Fundraising Awards.

Now in its 30th year, the National Fundraising Awards recognise and reward fundraising excellence and best practice in the voluntary sector.

Entry is free and open until 5pm on 13 March. The shortlist will be released on 20 April, with the winners announced at a ceremony held in London on 6 July, during the IoF’s Fundraising Convention.

This year, there are 15 Award categories. Entries are open to all organisations, campaigns and individuals working within the UK.

The categories are:

Best Supporter Experience

Charity-Business Partnership of the Year

Fundraiser of the Year

Fundraising Event of the Year

Individual Giving Campaign of the Year

Most Committed Company to the Sector

Regional Campaign of the Year

Fundraising Campaign of the Year

Legacy Campaign of the Year

Innovation in Fundraising

Rising Star

The #ChangeCollective Award

The Social Purpose Award

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year

Young Fundraiser of the Year (15 years or under)

Helen Maguire, who won the Rising Star award at last year’s National Fundraising Awards, said:

“It was such an amazing feeling to know that after you had worked so hard for so long and achieved success that this had been recognised. “Working in a small charity it can feel quite isolated, so it was difficult to measure my success against the fundraising average. Winning the award made me realise that I had achieved a massive success, which I can now confidently talk about with prospective charity clients.”

The judging panel has also been announced. This year the IoF invited fundraisers to take part in an application process to be a judge so that its selection would represent a wide range of fundraising disciplines and causes across the UK.

Judges include: Anaily Castellanos, Senior Philanthropy Manager at Anthony Nolan; Anna-Maria Mullen, Head of Major Gifts at The Langdon Foundation; Gavin McLellan, Director of Development at Jordanhill School Educational Amenities Trust Fund; Meredith Niles, Executive Director of Fundraising & Engagement at Marie Curie, and UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake.

