Spartan acquires Tough Mudder UK

Spartan, the extreme wellness and endurance brand, has acquired Tough Mudder UK.

Spartan has acquired the business and assets of OCR brand Tough Mudder UK, which entered administration at the end of January.

As part of the terms of the deal, the Tough Mudder UK business will operate as OCR UK Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spartan. The company will be operated by the existing Tough Mudder UK London-based team, led by Managing Director Giles Chater with the guidance of former global Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin. Between the two brands, Spartan will host 17 events in the UK and Ireland in 2020, with more than 250,000 participants.

Tough Mudder Germany will continue to operate under the terms of a management agreement with Spartan.

Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena said:

“We’re proud to welcome Tough Mudder UK to the Spartan brand umbrella. The company’s dedicated team has built an incredible, passionate community and we’re excited to support their efforts to continue to transform lives.”

Tough Mudder UK MD Giles Chater added:

“Spartan’s dedication to wellness, endurance sports, transformation and community is exactly what we need to deliver our vision and we could not be happier to join their family of brands. We’ve been impressed with strong sales in Europe over the past couple of weeks and know that our community will share our excitement with this news heading into the 2020 Tough Mudder season.”

The 2020 Tough Mudder season kicks off on 17 April in Finsbury Park, North London with tickets now on sale.

Spartan is still actively engaged in discussions with the Trustee managing Tough Mudder US through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and have reached a deal that is now subject to court approval. Spartan is in active discussions to engage some former Tough Mudder US employees, with an aim to stand up as many US events as possible after the sale of the Tough Mudder US assets in its Chapter 11 case, which could be completed within the month.