Tough Mudder enters administration

Tough Mudder has gone into administration, with a view to selling the business and assets, including its wholly owned subsidiary, Tough Mudder GmbH, as a going concern.

According to a statement on its website, Michael Solomons and Andrew Pear of BM Advisory LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of Tough Mudder Ltd on 24 January 2020. The Administrators are continuing to trade the business and all currently scheduled 2020 events in the UK and Germany are currently still going ahead. The US and Canadian events however are subject to the outcome of court proceedings in those countries.

Tickets already purchased for 2020 events remain valid, and those purchased during the Administration trading period will be subject to Tough Mudder’s refund policy if a scheduled event is cancelled.

The Administrators will be writing to all known creditors to formally advise them of the appointment, and to provide the necessary appointment documentation.

2020 is the 10th anniversary of Tough Mudder and there are a number of events scheduled for this year in the UK, with the next one due to take place on 17 and 18 April at London’s Finsbury Park. Tough Mudder offers a range of challenges, from 5k to 24 hours, and has held over 355 since 2010, with more than 4 million participants.

Participants can also choose to run for charity. Last year was the fifth anniversary of Tough Mudder’s partnership with Help for Heroes for which it has raised over £3million, with other charities also promoted on its site, which vary depending on the region.