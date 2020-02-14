The Diversity Project Charity launches second fundraising wave

The Diversity Project Charity has launched its second wave of fundraising, prioritising social mobility, diversity and inclusivity for 2020.

The Diversity Project Charity is a grant giving organisation founded in 2018 to help the charities affected by the President’s Club disbandment, as well as regional charities focusing on inclusivity.

It has so far awarded £401,000 in grants to 22 charities, including to Social Mobility Foundation for research on “The Career Aspirations and Experiences of Aspirant Finance Professionals from less advantaged Socio-Economic Backgrounds”, Invincible me to subsidise up to 10 schools to enable them to participate in the Invincible Me programme and support the Autumn 2019 programme for Outreach schools, and Maggie’s Centre, providing funding for four full days of centre costs, helping up to 1000 people.

This week, it launched a new fundraising initiative: Mosaic, which it describes as ‘a visual demonstration of professional and financial services companies collaborating to make a difference’.

With the backing of founding members (Aon, PwC, Standard Life Aberdeen, Halsey Keetch, T. Rowe Price, Majedie Asset Management, St. James’s Place Wealth Management, Janus Henderson, Vanguard, RWC Partners Limited, Wellington Management, Fidelity International and Federated Hermes International), from 2020 it will be supporting Great Ormond Street’s family support services, as well as charities focusing on social mobility, diversity, and inclusivity.

Commenting on the fundraising launch, Sarah Bates, Chair and Non-Executive Director (pictured, main image) said: