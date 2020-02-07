Make-A-Wish UK® launches children & young people’s board

Make-A-Wish UK® is launching its first children and young people’s board, called STARboard.

The charity has begun the search for eight young people nationwide aged between 11 and 20, who have had a wish granted by the charity in the last two years and are keen to draw on their personal experience of having a wish to help Make-A-Wish UK® improve its work.

Each member of the group will represent a nation or region of the UK and help make decisions that shift the charity’s focus from being child-focused to one that is child-led.

The creation of STARboard is part of the charity’s mission to ensure every wish has a life-enhancing, positive impact on each Wish Child and their family.

Recruitment for the board has just begun and closes on 2 March with the first meeting scheduled to take place on 16 May in Reading. The commitment involves two further meetings this year at different locations around the country.

Members of STARboard will provide a voice for wish children to inform the charity’s decision making, future strategy and development of the wish journey.

Being a member of STARboard will also give children the opportunity to enjoy themselves, meet other wish children and gain experience in public speaking and making decisions.

Jenny Cook, Director of Wishgranting, said: