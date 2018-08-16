Applications open for £2m youth loneliness fund

The Building Connections Fund Youth strand is inviting charities and community organisations from across England to apply for up to £80,000 to expand or enhance work tackling youth loneliness in the most deprived areas of the UK.

Applications are open until 26 September. Organisations can apply for up to £80,000: up to £10,000 (to be spent between December 2018 and March 2019) to engage young people in co-designing innovations to improve the impact of existing provision on tackling loneliness, and up to £70,000 (to be spent between April 2019 and March 2021) to implement and evaluate these innovations.

The funding is available for projects that support any groups of young people within the most deprived 30% areas of England.

Grants can also support projects from any location in England that mainly benefit young people with any one or more of the following circumstances:

Being a carer

Being unemployed or precariously employed

Experiencing bereavement

Having a disability or long-term health condition

Having been in the care system.

More information as well as the application form is available on the Co-op Foundation site.

The £11.5 million Building Connections Fund is a partnership between Government, Big Lottery Fund and the Co-op Foundation, set up in response to the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness to support projects in England that prevent or reduce loneliness.

It is split into two strands: the Main fund and the Youth strand. The £2 million Youth strand is made up of £1m from Government and £1m match funding from the Co-op Foundation.