Focus shifting towards lifetime value in events fundraising, survey finds

71% of those involved in events fundraising expect to begin to shift their focus more towards lifetime value than in-year fundraising in 2020, according to a recent survey conducted by mass events agency massive.

Almost 60% in massive’s survey strongly agree that fundraising will be harder, with many facing pressure on budgets, increasing expectations from participants and the challenge of attracting and recruiting new participants.

However, event teams are optimistic that a longer term approach built around improved messaging will build stronger relationships with supporters and go beyond just one event to deliver greater value lifetime fundraising.

John Tasker, Director of massive, said:

“In a changing and increasingly competitive market where charities need to work harder to recruit participants it makes absolute sense to focus on inspiring, retaining and focusing those supporters who have been acquired through events. Everything we see suggests this delivers greater income over the long term. “Based on what we’re hearing from event professionals, 2020 will see more events, bigger budgets, increased demand for support from agencies and recruitment of additional headcount to support that growth.”

massive surveyed over 300 event professionals working in mass participation and outdoor events, from UK charities, brands, rights holders and event management companies, to get their views on what 2020 holds.

Overall there was a positive outlook amongst these event professionals with 71% saying they are optimistic about the year ahead and 73% saying they plan on being involved in more events than 2019. However, 86% expect their jobs to be more demanding this year. In addition to the demands of delivering more events the three main challenges expected this year are pressure on budgets, competing with other events to recruit participants and securing sponsor and commercial partners.