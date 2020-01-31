Apply to speak at 2020 Small Charity Week Fundraising Conference

The Foundation for Social Improvement (FSI) has opened its call for speakers for its annual Fundraising Conference, which will take place in London in June as part of Small Charity Week (15-20 June).

The FSI‘s Fundraising Conference will take place on 19 June, towards the end of Small Charity Week, and will feature a range of fundraising experts sharing their knowledge and practical advice to an audience from small organisations which have an annual turnover up to £1 million.

The topics covered at the conference will be based on the areas the FSI’s members identify they need support in via the biennial Small Charity Skills Gap Survey, which range from digital fundraising to traditional methods such as legacy fundraising.

The FSI is interested in hearing from speakers able to share new thinking, research, practical advice or strong case studies. It is looking for speakers with real life experience of fundraising, ideally in smaller charities, who can share their personal stories and give delegates practical takeaways to implement.

Applications to speak at the conference will close on Wednesday 12 February.