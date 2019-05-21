Full programme for Small Charity Week 2019 announced

The Foundation for Social Improvement has announced the programme for this year’s Small Charity Week. The 10th annual event takes place from 17th-22nd June 2019, and the headline sponsor this year is Aviva.

Small Charity Week is, as usual, divided into different days with specific topics and issues, such as Big Advice Day, and Policy Day. It is supplemented by events such as the Fundraising Conference, and the Small Charity Big Impact Awards.

Aviva already supports small charities through its Aviva Community Fund, staff volunteering and in-kind support. They run the Aviva Community group on Facebook, in which small charities share advice and tips and learn from contributors. UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake was the guest moderator for March which was Fundraising Month on the group.

Small Charity Week brings together staff, volunteers, the public, policymakers, funders and infrastructure bodies.

Small charities will have the chance to win prizes, raise awareness of their work, influence decision-makers, and build their skills and sustainability over six days of activities.

Monday: I Love Small Charities Day – sponsored by Ansvar

The week kicks off with three social media competitions to celebrate why people love small charities, and three charities will win cash donations.

Tuesday: Big Advice Day – sponsored by Virgin Giving Money and supported by Team London

Up to 100 charities will access free bespoke advice from expert volunteers at the Big Advice Day event at City Hall, and local groups will be running their own across the country.

Wednesday: Policy Day

Small charities will have the chance to chat with ministers and policy makers at an international development roundtable and Westminster reception. The FSI will also be releasing a report looking at the trends from our Small Charity Index research over the past five years.

Thursday: Fundraising Day – sponsored by CAF and supported by King’s College London

Online competitions, free fundraising resources, and the FSI’s Fundraising Conference share expert inspiration to help charities raise funds.

Friday: Small Charity Big Impact Day – sponsored by PolicyBee

The winners of the Small Charity Big Impact Awards will be announced and their prize videos shared online.

Saturday: Celebration Day – sponsored by Vibrant Colour

Small charities across the country will put on their own events to showcase their work and raise awareness in their community.

Grab free toolkits and enter competitions to support your small charity to fundraise as part of Fundraising

Aviva’s support

Aviva will have employees volunteering their skills for Big Advice day, and will be running a workshop on the day with two of its senior strategists talking about forward planning and scenario planning for charities. It will also be present at the fundraising conference on the Thursday.

Pauline Broomhead, CEO of the FSI said:

“I’m incredibly excited to be celebrating the 10th Small Charity Week this year, and to be partnering with Aviva to make this the biggest Week yet. Since 2010, where 300 charities took part in the Week, it’s been amazing to see it grow over the last decade and to have over 1,700 charities involved last year. We know it’s a challenging time for small charities and the FSI, Aviva and Small Charity Week partners are committed to doing everything we can to ensure they have the skills, knowledge and confidence to achieve their vision.”

Jude Brooks, Head of Aviva UK Corporate Responsibility, added: