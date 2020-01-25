Winners of DSC Social Change Awards 2020 announced

This week the Directory of Social Change announced the winners of its twelfth annual Social Change Awards.

Around 200 guests from the sector attended the awards evening in the Cholmondeley Room at the House of Lords.

Hosted by The Lord Dannatt and supported by Haysmacintyre and Centre 4 Learning, the event and awards are a celebration of the passionate individuals and effective organisations that are committed to making a positive impact on society.

This year saw hundreds of nominations for the various award categories and thousands of votes.

Debra Allcock Tyler, CEO of DSC, congratulated all those nominated in her opening speech, urging them to keep serving and standing up for those who need support.

She said: “…It is our job to serve our beneficiaries to the best of our abilities in the way we deem best. And one of those ways has to be shouting truth to power.

“So don’t you dare stop ‘banging on’ about stuff because people are tired or bored of it. In our sector we don’t ever accept the unacceptable, give up the fight, or lose hope. We don’t say to someone struggling with an addiction or depression or loneliness or fear, ‘Yep, you’re right love, no point trying. Accept it and give up’. We say, ‘You can change it and we will help you!’”.

2020 winners

The winners this year of the DSC Social Change Awards are:

• Outstanding Contribution Award – Steve Wood

• Everybody Benefits – Long Term Enterprise Award – Norfolk Community Law Service

• Everybody Benefits – New Enterprise Award – Street Paws

• Influencer Award – Sally Callow

• Rising Star Award – Elif Karanis

• Great Giving Award – Vision Foundation

The winners and runners up all received beautiful framed artworks by the award-winning Grizelda.

Main photo: Debra Allcock Tyler, the Lord Dannatt and Caron Bradshaw at the awards